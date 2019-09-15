An official says a sightseeing boat has capsized on a swollen river in southern India, killing 12 people and leaving 25 others missing.

Andra Pradesh state's home minister, M Sucharita, says there were 61 people – 50 passengers and 11 crew members, all of them Indian nationals – on board the boat when it capsized on the Godavari river on Sunday.

A search operation was underway to try to find the missing people.

Twenty-four people have been rescued so far while 25 others are missing, Sucharita said.

The accident occurred near Kachuluru village in East Godavari district, 380 kilometres (236 miles) east of the state's capital, Hyderabad.

The boat was heading from Singanapalli to Papikondalu, a famous tourist spot.