WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ebola death toll in Democratic Republic of Congo rises to 1,984
The Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry says that among 3,128 cases of reported hemorrhagic fever, some 3,017 were confirmed to be Ebola cases.
Ebola death toll in Democratic Republic of Congo rises to 1,984
A health worker dressed in protective suit disinfects an ambulance transporting a suspected Ebola patient to the newly constructed MSF (Doctors Without Borders) Ebola treatment centre in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 4, 2019. / Reuters
September 16, 2019

The death toll from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has risen to 1,984 since its outbreak in July 2018, the country’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said among 3,128 cases of reported hemorrhagic fever, some 3,017 were confirmed to be Ebola cases.

“Nearly 85 people are being treated for the disease, while 948 have recovered from the virus,” the ministry report said.

Some 111 people died following the hemorrhagic fever, but it could not be verified whether they died of Ebola.

Recommended

As part of a campaign initiated in 2018, a number of 111,920 people were vaccinated against Ebola.

Ebola – a tropical fever which first appeared in 1976 in Sudan and the DRC – can be transmitted to humans from wild animals.

It can also reportedly spread through contact with body fluids, infected persons or of those who have succumbed to the virus.

Ebola caused global alarm in 2014 when the world's worst outbreak began in West Africa, killing more than 11,300 people and infecting an estimated 28,600 as it swept through Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data