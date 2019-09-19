Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a fervent advocate of the multiculturalism integral to Canadian identity, apologised on Wednesday for wearing brownface makeup to a party at a school where he taught 18 years ago.

Time magazine posted the photo, which it says was published in the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics. It depicts Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face, and neck.

Trudeau, who launched his reelection campaign exactly one week ago, said he should have known better.

"I'm pissed off at myself, I'm disappointed in myself," Trudeau told reporters travelling with him on his campaign plane.

"Now I recognise it was something racist to do," he said. "It was a dumb thing to do. I'm disappointed in myself."

Racially insensitive photos

The Canadian prime minister is but the latest politician to face scrutiny over racially insensitive photos and actions from their younger days.

Earlier this year, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam faced intense pressure to resign after a racist picture surfaced from his 1984 medical school yearbook page. He denied being in the picture but admitted to wearing blackface as a young man while portraying Michael Jackson at a dance party in the 1980s.

Trudeau said the photo of him was taken at the school's annual dinner which had an "Arabian Nights" theme that year. Trudeau was dressed as a character from "Aladdin."