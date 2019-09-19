Russia cast its 13th veto on Thursday of UN Security Council action on the Syrian conflict, blocking a demand for a truce in northwest Syria because it does not include an exemption for military offensives against UN blacklisted militant groups.

Backed by China, Russia by also blocking the text, drafted by Kuwait, Belgium and Germany. It was Beijing's seventh veto on the Syrian conflict. Equatorial Guinea abstained and the remaining 12 members of the council voted in favour.

No votes

Russia and China then put forward their own draft resolution demanding a truce in northwest Syria - with an exemption - but it failed to get enough votes. Only Russia and China voted in favour of their own text. Nine members voted against and South Africa, Indonesia, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea abstained.

A resolution needs nine votes and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass.

Western states have accused Russian and Syrian forces of targeting civilians in northwest Syria, a charge they deny. They say they are targeting militants.

Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council before the votes that be believed the "real objective" of the draft resolution by Germany, Kuwait and Belgium was "to save the international terrorists who are entrenched in Idlib from their final defeat."

'Excuse to continue violent campaign'