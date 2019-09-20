WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden's son - report
US President Donald Trump reportedly urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden's son - report
Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with US Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo. August 17, 2016. / AP
September 20, 2019

US President Donald Trump repeatedly pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said Trump urged Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call in July "about eight times to work with Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, on a probe" into Hunter Biden.

According a source speaking to the Journal, the US president did not mention a provision of foreign aid to Ukraine on the call. That person also said that the Trump lawyer met with senior Ukrainian officials about the prospect of an investigation.

House Democrats are reportedly looking into whether the US president sought to benefit from information that can harm Biden and help Trump's re-election campaign.

Recommended

Giuliani claimed the former vice president worked to safeguard a Ukrainian gas company linked to his son.

Hours before the report, Trump backed his phone call with the Ukrainian leader, calling it "totally appropriate."

Speaking to reporters at Oval Office, Trump did not respond to questions about if he had discussed Biden with the Ukrainian leader, and said: "It doesn’t matter what I discussed."

"Someone ought to look into Joe Biden," Trump said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data