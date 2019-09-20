US President Donald Trump repeatedly pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said Trump urged Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call in July "about eight times to work with Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, on a probe" into Hunter Biden.

According a source speaking to the Journal, the US president did not mention a provision of foreign aid to Ukraine on the call. That person also said that the Trump lawyer met with senior Ukrainian officials about the prospect of an investigation.

House Democrats are reportedly looking into whether the US president sought to benefit from information that can harm Biden and help Trump's re-election campaign.