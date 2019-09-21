Fresh off the climate strike that took hundreds of thousands of young people out of classrooms and into the streets globally, youth leaders gathered at the United Nations Saturday to demand radical moves to fight climate change.

"We showed that we are united and that we, young people, are unstoppable," Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who started the climate strike movement with her lone protest in front of her country's parliament about a year and a half ago.

More than 700 mostly young activists attended the first of its kind Youth Climate Summit, according to Luis Alfonso de Alba, the UN special climate summit envoy.

Friday's strike across six continents and Saturday's youth conference presage a full-on climate conference next week at the UN General Assembly, which has placed the issue of climate change at front and center as world leaders gather for the annual meeting.

Activists at Saturday's gathering demanded money for a fund to help poorer nations adapt to a warming world and provide greener energy. They also insisted that the world should wean itself quickly from coal, oil and gas that cause climate change.

"Stop the criminal contaminant behavior of big corporations," said Argentine climate activist Bruno Rodriguez. "Enough is enough. We don't want fossil fuels anymore."

Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary-General's youth envoy, called climate change "the defining issue of our time. Millions of young people all over the world are already being affected by it."

During Thunberg's short lifetime, for example, the Earth has already warmed 0.6 degrees Fahrenheit (0.34 degrees Celsiuis).

Fiji climate activist Komal Karishma Kumar said global warming is not just taking a toll on the planet but on her generation, especially people from vulnerable places like her Pacific island nation.