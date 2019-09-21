A drone was shot down on Saturday in Quneitra province in southern Syria, the second such incident in 48 hours, Syrian regime media said.

Regime forces "dismantled a drone" after it was shot down on the edge of Jabal al-Sheikh in the Quneitra countryside, southwest of Damascus, SANA reported.

The drone was loaded with bombs and C4 explosives, it said.

The origin of the drone was not specified, though SANA reported it "came from the West".

The Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesman said the drone did not come from his country and was likely Iranian.

"What is certain is that it is not an (Israeli army) drone," Avichay Adraee said on Twitter.

"Today we see proof... that (Iran's elite Qods Force commander) Qassem Soleimani does whatever he wants in Syria, and of course does not tell" the regime of Bashar al Assad.