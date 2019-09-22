US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed he did discuss former vice president Joe Biden and corruption allegations in a phone call with Ukraine's leader, as Trump's opponents called for his impeachment.

A whistleblower's complaint sparked off accusations that Trump had sought to persuade President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide damaging information on Biden, Trump's possible 2020 election challenger.

'Very honest conversation'

Trump confirmed that the conversation, held in July, had addressed alleged corruption involving Biden and his son Hunter, and he floated the possibility that a transcript could be released.

"We had a very great conversation, very straight, very honest conversation. I hope they can put it out," Trump said, repeating that he had done nothing wrong.

"The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, was largely corruption... and largely the fact that we don't want our people, like vice president Biden and his son, creating... the corruption already in the Ukraine."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump pressed Zelensky about eight times on the call to investigate possible corruption involving Hunter, who worked with a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father was vice president.

Biden told reporters on Saturday that Trump's actions appeared "to be an overwhelming abuse of power."

"I know what I'm up against, a serial abuser. That's what this guy is," Biden said.

Impeachment calls return

The Democratic Party has been split on whether to push for impeachment proceedings against Trump since he came to power in 2017.

But influential congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday said that his own reservations about impeachment were fading over Trump's Ukraine call.