US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York and stressed out his hope for a more strategic relationship between Ankara and Washington.

President Erdogan hosted the South Carolina senator at Peninsula Hotel.

Speaking to reporters, Graham said the meeting "was good".

"I am hopeful we can get a more strategic relationship with Turkey [...] try to get them back in F-35 program, maybe talk about free trade program," said Graham. "Because Turkey is a very important ally, not just when it comes to Syria but really for the whole region."

In July, the US suspended Turkey’s involvement in a program for F-35 fighter jets, saying its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence program could endanger the aircraft, a claim Turkey has consistently denied.