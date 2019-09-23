At least 20 people were killed and dozens more wounded as fresh unrest erupted in Indonesia's restive Papua region on Monday, with some victims burned to death in buildings set ablaze by protesters, authorities said.

"Most of them died in a fire," said Papua military spokesman Eko Daryanto.

"The death toll could go up because many were trapped in burning kiosks," he added.

Papua, on the western half of New Guinea island, has been gripped by weeks of violent protests fuelled by anger over racism, as well as fresh calls for self-rule in the impoverished territory.

On Monday, 16 people died in Wamena city where hundreds demonstrated and burned down a government office and other buildings earlier in the day, authorities said.

Among the victims, 13 were non-Papuans and three were Papuans, Daryanto said, adding that a soldier and three civilians also died in provincial capital Jayapura, where security forces and stone-throwing protesters clashed Monday.

The soldier was stabbed to death, the military said.

It was not immediately clear how the civilians in Jayapura died.

Low-level separatist insurgency

About 300 people were arrested in connection with Monday's protests, Daryanto said, adding that about 65 people had been injured.

The clashes in Papua had quietened down in recent days, but flared up again as hundreds took to the streets — and houses and stores went up in flames.

Monday's protests in Wamena — mostly involving high-schoolers — were reportedly sparked by racist comments made by a teacher, but police have disputed that account as a "hoax."