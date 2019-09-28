Armed raiders killed eight civilians in an attack on a village on Saturday in Burkina Faso's troubled north, with another person missing, security sources said.

The attack happened on Saturday morning in the village of Komsilga, in the Zimtanga district, one source said.

"They also burnt shops and motorcycles," the source said, adding that security forces had been deployed for "clearing up operations."

Another source said around 20 attackers came on motorbikes.

"A resident was kidnapped by the assailants," the second source said.