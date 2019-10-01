The Taliban launched a multi-pronged attack on a district headquarters in a remote district in northern Afghanistan early on Tuesday, killing at least 11 policemen and triggering a gunbattle that was still under way hours later, officials said.

The attack on the Shortepa district headquarters in northern Balkh province started early in the morning, according to Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants had overran the compound.

Farhad denied the claim, saying Afghan security forces were still in control of the district headquarters and that reinforcements were on their way to Shortepa.

The district is very remote, said Mohammad Afzel Hadid, head of the Balkh provincial council, adding that he fears the casualty toll could rise further unless reinforcement arrives promptly.

"I hope reinforcements arrive sooner rather than later, it is a remote area with very poor communications," he said.

Taliban attacks have continued unabated even as Afghanistan held presidential elections on Saturday and the US-Taliban talks over a peace deal collapsed last month.