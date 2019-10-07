Iraq's military admitted for the first time today that it used "excessive force" in deadly protests, a move Amnesty International said must lead to accountability for more than 100 killed over the last week.

"Excessive force outside the rules of engagement was used and we have begun to hold accountable those commanding officers who carried out these wrong acts," the military said.

It said Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi had ordered those forces to be replaced with federal police units and the intelligence services to open an investigation into the incident.

It was the first time since protests broke out that security forces have acknowledged using disproportionate measures, a move cautiously welcomed by Amnesty International.

"The security forces' admission of using excessive force is a first step that must be translated on the ground, to rein in the behaviour of security forces and the army," it said in Arabic.

"The next step is accountability."

Saleh calls for 'halt to escalation'

Iraq's president called for a "halt to escalation" and proposed a national dialogue in response to violent protests.

In a televised address, President Barham Saleh said those who attacked protesters and security forces during mass rallies that have spiralled into violence were "the enemies of the people," hours after security forces admitted using "excessive force" in dealing with demonstrators the previous evening.

Over 100 killed, 6,000 wounded

Demonstrations across Baghdad and the south have spiraled into violence over the last week, with witnesses reporting security forces using water cannons, tear gas and live rounds and authorities saying "unidentified snipers" have shot at protesters and police.

On Sunday evening a mass protest in Sadr City in east Baghdad led to clashes that medics and security forces said left 13 people dead.

In videos distributed on social media, protesters could be seen ducking into streets littered with burning tires as a volley of gunfire and suspected heavy weapons were heard.

More than 100 people have been killed and 6,000 wounded across the country since protests broke out on Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry.

The International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday urged for Iraqi health workers to be allowed to treat the wounded safely.

"The alternative is unthinkable for a population already weary and in need," said Katharina Ritz, ICRC's head of delegation in Iraq.