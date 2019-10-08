Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has decided not to seek reelection next month after failing to fulfil many of the promises of his first term.

A record 35 candidates filed nominations Monday for the November 16 election, with former defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa considered the favourite.

Rajapaksa, who served as defence chief under his brother, former strongman President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is popular for his part in ending the government's long civil war against ethnic minority Tamil rebels a decade ago.

He has been accused of condoning rape, torture and the shadowy disappearances of critics, but is considered a hero among ethnic majority Sinhalese for his role in defeating the Tamil Tiger rebels.

Sirisena, who would have had difficulty beating Gotabaya Rajapaksa, did not pay a deposit by a Sunday deadline, making him ineligible to file a nomination.

Rajapaksa represents a party that broke away from Sirisena's party and has the loyalty of a majority of its members.

Sirisena's presidency

The end of Sirisena's presidency is marked by unfulfilled expectations of good governance, ethnic harmony and economic progress.

Sirisena pledged to abolish a powerful executive presidential system within 100 days of coming to power, change the constitution to allow power-sharing with minority Tamils and investigate alleged abuses committed during the final stages of fighting between the government and Tamil rebels.

He also promised to take action against the Rajapaksa family, whom he accused of corruption and abuse of power.

Sirisena's election in 2015 elevated Sri Lanka's status in the international community, which had shunned the country during the Rajapaksa administration over its human rights record.

His alliance with current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, whose party Sirisena had worked against throughout his political career, was seen as a new kind of political culture and something that other countries could emulate.

But Sirisena took over the leadership of his previous party, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, which Rajapaksa had led, against the wishes of his partners. As a result, many former members of the Rajapaksa government accused of corruption who opposed the policies of the Sirisena-Wickremesinghe alliance joined the Cabinet and began to have a bigger say in the government.

Instead of abolishing the presidential system, Sirisena only diluted its powers. Under pressure from the Rajapaksa camp, he announced that he would not allow any government soldiers to be punished for alleged war abuses, despite having promised the UN Human Rights Council to investigate and prosecute suspects.

His party delayed presenting its views on a new constitution to share power with Tamils, and the process has now stagnated in Parliament. The administration also failed to punish members of the Rajapaksa family for alleged wrongdoing.

In the meantime, Rajapaksa formed a breakaway party and with his popularity from ending the civil war won over a majority of Sirisena's supporters, weakening the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.