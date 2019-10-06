Pope Francis urged bishops on Sunday to boldly shake up the status quo as they chart ways to better care for the Amazon and its indigenous people amid threats from forest fires, development and what he called ideological "ashes of fear."

Francis opened a three-week meeting on preserving the rainforest and ministering to its native people as he fended off attacks from conservatives who are opposed to his ecological agenda.

Francis celebrated an opening Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday with global attention newly focused on the forest fires that are devouring the Amazon, which scientists say is a crucial bulwark against global warming.

On hand for the service were indigenous people from several tribes, some with their faces painted and wearing feathered headdresses, as well as more than 180 South American cardinals, bishops and priests, who donned green vestments like the pope.

They travelled to Rome from the region for a special synod, or meeting, that has become one of the most controversial of Francis' papacy.

Among the most contentious proposals on the agenda is whether married elders could be ordained priests to address the chronic priest shortages in the region. Currently, indigenous Catholics in remote parts of the Amazon can go months without seeing a priest or having a proper Mass.

Francis' conservative critics, including a handful of cardinals, have called the proposals "heretical" and an invitation to a "pagan" religion that idolises nature rather than God. They have mounted an opposition campaign, issuing petitions and holding conferences to raise their voices.

"Fire" of the Gospel

Yet in his homily, Francis urged the Amazonian bishops to go boldly forward, urging they be "prudent" but not "timid" as they discern new ways to protect the environment and minister to the faithful. He drew a distinction between the "fire" of missionary zeal and fires that aim to carve out the rainforest for agricultural uses.

"The fire set by interests that destroy, like the fire that recently devastated Amazonia, is not the fire of the Gospel," he said. "The fire of God is warmth that attracts and gathers into unity. It is fed by sharing, not by profits."

He prayed that God's "daring prudence" would inspire the bishops to bold action to protect the region.

"If everything continues as it was, if we spend our days content that 'this is the way things have always been done,' then the gift vanishes, smothered by the ashes of fear and concern for defending the status quo," he said.

In many ways, Francis opened the synod last year, when he travelled into the Peruvian Amazon and demanded that corporations stop their relentless extraction of timber, gas and gold.

"Heart of the church"