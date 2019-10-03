Peace talks in Afghanistan must resume as soon as possible, Pakistan and the Taliban militant group urged on Thursday, after President Donald Trump broke off negotiations last month seeking to end the longest US war.

Trump halted talks with the group, aimed at striking a deal for the US and other foreign troops to withdraw in exchange for Taliban security guarantees, after it carried out a bomb attack in Kabul that killed 12 people, including a US soldier.

"Both sides agreed on the need for the earliest resumption of the peace process," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement on Thursday after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met a Taliban delegation that is visiting Islamabad.

The US embassy in the Pakistani capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US has long considered Pakistan's cooperation crucial to efforts to end the war in Afghanistan.