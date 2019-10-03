President Donald Trump is mad as hell.

Easily rankled when Democrats accuse him of wrongdoing, Trump boiled over on Wednesday at the impeachment inquiry they are pursuing over his July 25 phone call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Democrats want to prove he sought personal political gain by appealing to Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

Trump sees the impeachment probe as a harassing follow-up to the Russia investigation that failed to knock him out of office and is frustrated that much of the US news media do not cover what he views as Democratic hypocrisy.

From hard-boiled tweets to lashing remarks to reporters in the Oval Office and later in the East Room, Trump's anger built throughout the day.

"The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016," he said in a tweet.

He was just clearing his throat.

In the Oval Office, Trump called US Representative Adam Schiff, the Democrat whose House Intelligence Committee is leading the probe, "shifty Schiff."

Trump said Schiff would not be able to carry the jockstrap of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling it a "blank strap" out of deference to his sense of Oval Office decorum.

"All they want to do is try and win the election in 2020, so they come up with this impeachment nonsense!" Trump said of the Democrats.