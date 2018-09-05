The announcement by the Taliban that the founder of the Haqqani network, Jalaluddin Haqqani, passed away due to natural causes brings into stark focus the futility of the American-led war in Afghanistan.

The death of Haqqani, inside Afghanistan, shall have little consequence on the practical trajectory of the Afghan war as he had long ceased to be the tactical leader of an insurgency that now has multiple heads with no clear visibility of who actually commands the group.

The former US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Mike Mullen was never in any doubt that the feared Haqqani network was a ‘veritable arm’ of the Pakistan military’s premier spy agency, the Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI).

However, the enigma of the senior Haqqani who passed away has continued to haunt US policy makers for more than three decades. Very rarely has a man from a non-state group gone from obscurity to being described by the former US President Ronald Reagan as a freedom fighter, to then being labelled as Osama Bin Laden’s cohort in terrorism – thereby ending up on America’s Most Wanted list.

'Goodness personified' and America’s pivot against the Soviets

The charismatic US Congressman, Charlie Wilson, who ran the American-led effort to unseat the Soviets from Afghanistan, talked about Jalaluddin Haqqani as "goodness personified". Then there were the leaked US Cables which described him as recently as the late 1990s as a ‘moderate socialist’.

A former head of the CIA, whilst speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Haqqani was, "one of the good ones". The same CIA chief said that he had delivered suitcases full of US dollars to Haqqani regularly. It was on Haqqani, that the CIA, ISI and the Saudi intelligence services pivoted to drive the Soviets out of Afghanistan. Everyone was aware of the links that Haqqani was making with men like Osama bin Laden and the other leaders of the Arab brigade that had come to join the fight against the Soviets.

Indeed, there was a clash between various elements of the American administration in the 1980s as to whom the money should go to amongst the Afghan fighters. Peter Tomsen, the former US Ambassador and Special Envoy to Afghanistan, goes into some detail in his book, The Wars of Afghanistan, that the CIA were too devoted in their blind support and allegiance to the ISI when it came to picking the fighters in Afghanistan.

Here is why Jalaluddin Haqqani’s story reflects the never-ending American quagmire in Afghanistan, now in its 17th year. The ending of the film, Charlie Wilson’s war, is the beginning of the ironic and tragic drawn out process that has led to the current stalemate of the Afghan War.

Whilst Congressman, Charlie pleaded not to ignore Afghanistan and the likes of Haqqani, the United States looked the other way and Afghanistan’s real descent into anarchy began the day the Soviets actually left Afghanistan. The case for and against Haqqani is the same as the case for or against war in Afghanistan.