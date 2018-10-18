EU leaders warned Wednesday there must be more progress in Brexit negotiations, despite hearing a personal plea by British Prime Minister Theresa May, who said she was open to a longer transition phase to unblock the talks.

European leaders had hoped to hold a special summit in November to seal the divorce, but on Wednesday they refused to sign off on the plan, taking the bloc a step closer to the potentially catastrophic scenario of Britain crashing out in March without a deal.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.

May had earlier addressed her fellow leaders, indicating that she could accept extending the post-Brexit transition phase to take the heat out the deadlocked issue of the Irish border, officials said.

But she failed to respond to a call by EU President Donald Tusk for "concrete proposals" of her own to move the talks forward.

When the other 27 European Union leaders met without her over dinner on Wednesday evening, they concluded that "not enough progress has been made" in the negotiations, an EU official said.

The senior source said the leaders agreed talks should continue but, for now, they are "not planning to organise an extraordinary summit on Brexit in November."

This could see a draft Brexit deal pushed back to a December summit, leaving little time for its ratification by the British and European parliaments.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said EU leaders had asked the bloc's executive "to work with even more vigour on a no deal scenario".

Nothing new

Expectations were low before this week's summit in Brussels, once dubbed a "moment of truth" for Brexit, after a breakdown in talks between the lead negotiators at the weekend.

"I hadn't expected a breakthrough, and there wasn't a breakthrough," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said after the dinner.

"But I am still optimistic that we can find a solution for the Brexit issue in the coming weeks or months."