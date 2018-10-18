WORLD
5 MIN READ
EU demands more Brexit progress despite British PM's plea
British Prime Minister Theresa May had earlier addressed her fellow leaders, indicating that she could accept extending the post-Brexit transition phase to take the heat out the deadlocked issue of the Irish border.
EU demands more Brexit progress despite British PM's plea
Britain's Prime minister Theresa May looks on as she arrives at the European Council in Brussels on October 17, 2018. / AFP
October 18, 2018

EU leaders warned Wednesday there must be more progress in Brexit negotiations, despite hearing a personal plea by British Prime Minister Theresa May, who said she was open to a longer transition phase to unblock the talks.

European leaders had hoped to hold a special summit in November to seal the divorce, but on Wednesday they refused to sign off on the plan, taking the bloc a step closer to the potentially catastrophic scenario of Britain crashing out in March without a deal.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.

May had earlier addressed her fellow leaders, indicating that she could accept extending the post-Brexit transition phase to take the heat out the deadlocked issue of the Irish border, officials said.

But she failed to respond to a call by EU President Donald Tusk for "concrete proposals" of her own to move the talks forward.

When the other 27 European Union leaders met without her over dinner on Wednesday evening, they concluded that "not enough progress has been made" in the negotiations, an EU official said.

The senior source said the leaders agreed talks should continue but, for now, they are "not planning to organise an extraordinary summit on Brexit in November."

This could see a draft Brexit deal pushed back to a December summit, leaving little time for its ratification by the British and European parliaments.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said EU leaders had asked the bloc's executive "to work with even more vigour on a no deal scenario". 

Nothing new 

Expectations were low before this week's summit in Brussels, once dubbed a "moment of truth" for Brexit, after a breakdown in talks between the lead negotiators at the weekend.

"I hadn't expected a breakthrough, and there wasn't a breakthrough," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said after the dinner.

"But I am still optimistic that we can find a solution for the Brexit issue in the coming weeks or months."

Recommended

Earlier, May had urged her fellow leaders to work with her to find a "creative way out of this dilemma" on Ireland, a British official said.

"I remain confident of a good outcome. The last stage will need courage, trust and leadership on both sides," she said.

Antonio Tajani, the president of the European Parliament, said May offered them "nothing substantially new" to discuss.

But he said she was "not against" the idea of extending the transition, a position confirmed by the EU official.

Brexit limbo 

Diplomats say EU negotiator Michel Barnier is willing to add a year to the already planned 21-month post Brexit transition period, when Britain's relationship with the bloc stays largely the same.

But the idea is controversial among May's eurosceptic Conservative MPs, who fear it is simply a way of delaying Britain's exit.

British newspapers led on the story on Thursday, with the tabloid Daily Mail headlining: "Another year in Brexit limbo?"

Asked about the plan, a British official said there were no plans to propose a change to the transition.

As he arrived for the Brussels meeting, Barnier had said "we need time, we need much more time" for talks, vowing to work "calmly and patiently" for a deal in the coming weeks.

The idea of extending the transition would be to give more time to negotiate a deal on future relations and find a formula to defuse the Irish border question.

Negotiations are stuck over the issue of a "backstop" to keep open the border between British Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland if and until a wider trade deal can be signed that avoids the need for frontier checks.

Britain has proposed staying temporarily aligned to the EU's customs rules, but the bloc wants this to have no end date -- something her eurosceptic MPs will not accept.

The EU is also insisting on its own "backstop", which would see Northern Ireland alone stay aligned with the bloc's customs union and single market -- something Britain will not accept.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites