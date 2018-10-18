Grieving residents laid flowers and lit candles in the Crimean port city of Kerch on Thursday, a day after an armed teenager went on a shooting rampage at his college, killing 21 people, most of them fellow pupils.

The suspected attacker was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an attack that saw dozens injured and a bomb set off in the college canteen in the Black Sea region, law enforcement officials said.

Stunned residents gathered on Thursday to mark a three-day official mourning period declared in the region.

Orthodox priests sang prayers in the street, leading a memorial service near the college.

"Where were the guards?" a tearful woman at a memorial asked. "Where were the men who were there in large numbers? Why was it children who were shot dead at point blank?"

The death toll, including suspect 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov, rose to 21 on Thursday, Russian agencies cited the Russian Healthy Ministry as saying.

More than 40 others were injured in what local press dubbed "Russia's Columbine", a reference to a 1999 US high school massacre.

Russian authorities in Crimea were searching for a possible accomplice as well as looking to establish the motive for the attack.

The Investigative Committee said it was still working to establish the motive for the attack that recalled similar shooting sprees carried out by students in US schools.