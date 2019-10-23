US-Iraq diplomatic ties are facing an unease as the latter seems unwilling to host the American soldiers who are on their way out of northern Syria.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on October 21 that the US army would move from northern Syria to western Iraq, where it will fight Daesh and advise Iraqi forces.

In an apparent refusal, the Iraqi military two days later said that the US troops were only welcomed on their soil if it's a transit and not a permanent stay.

The country's ruling establishment, which is increasingly gravitating toward Iran, is also on board, with Iraq's prime minister saying on Wednesday that Baghdad was taking "all international legal measures" over the entry of US forces from neighbouring Syria.

Esper then said on the same day that the troops would eventually leave Iraq.

On the next day, Esper arrived in Baghdad on an unannounced visit to discuss disagreements over the US troops with his Iraqi counterparts and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

The meeting clarified that the transit period would be four weeks, as Iraqi Minister of Defence Najah al Shammari told AP following a meeting with Esper.

In Syria, the US has been supporting the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of PKK -- a group that both the US and Turkey list as a terrorist organisation. Tuesday’s tension between the US and Iraq came amid a Turkish operation that launched on October 9 to target YPG positions in Syria, secure a safe zone at its borders and ensure the safe return of refugees.

The fight against Daesh in Iraq

In Iraq, the territorial defeat of Daesh in 2017 didn’t mean the end of the group’s attacks. In November last year, Mosul was hit by a Daesh bomb for the first time since Abadi announced the victory over the group. The attacks, indicating a brutal comeback, were repeated this year -- from far-off deserts to suburban parts of the country and areas close to Baghdad.