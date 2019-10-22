Bolivia's electoral authority announced on Monday night that President Evo Morales was close to avoiding a runoff in his re-election bid, touching off protests by the leader's opponents already upset by a sudden halt in the release of the vote count.

A crowd burned the offices of the electoral body in the southern city of Sucre, and groups of Morales' supporters and opponents clashed in a number of places.

The president's opponents suggested that officials were trying to help Morales avoid a runoff fight in which he could lose to a unified opposition, while an observer mission from the Organization of American States expressed concerns about the development.

A US State Department accused Bolivian authorities of trying to subvert the vote.

Morales topped the eight other candidates in Sunday's presidential election, but the last released results before Monday night showed him falling a few points short of the percentage needed to avoid the first runoff in his nearly 14 years in power.

Still, he claimed an outright victory late Sunday, saying the uncounted votes would be enough to give him a fourth term. He told supporters at the presidential palace that "the people again imposed their will."

Bolivia's top electoral authority stopped announcing new results at 7:45 pm Sunday local time — a point at which Morales had a lead of 45.3 percent to 38.2 percent over the second-place candidate, former President Carlos Mesa.

On Monday night, the body renewed its preliminary count and said that with 95 percent of votes counted, Morales led 46.41 percent to Mesa's 37.06 percent.

Under Bolivian law, Morales would need a 10-percentage point advantage over Mesa to avoid a second-round election in December. The official final count is not due for seven days.

Mesa, who had warned earlier that there could be "manipulation of the vote to impede a second round" of voting, called on citizens and civic groups "to conduct a battle in defense of the vote."

"They can't take away democracy from us," Mesa said at a gathering of his supporters in Santa Cruz, a stronghold of opposition to Morales.

The OAS observer mission issued a statement calling on electoral officials "to firmly defend the will of the Bolivian citizenry."

"The OAS Mission expresses its deep concern and surprise at the drastic and hard-to-explain change in the trend of the preliminary results revealed after the closing of the polls," it added.

Michael G Kozak, acting assistant secretary at the US State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said on Twitter that "the US rejects the Electoral Tribunal's attempts to subvert Bolivia's democracy by delaying the vote count."