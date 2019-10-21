Nine people were killed in northern Burkina Faso late on Sunday, in the latest attack in a region struggling with a militant revolt, a security official said.

"Armed individuals carried out an attack on the village of Zoura, killing nine people, all of them civilians," the source said on Monday.

A resident in the nearby town of Kongoussi said the assailants "arrived in the village before the start of curfew (at 6:30 pm) and opened fire shortly afterwards. They also ransacked a shop and made off with cattle."

"Not a day goes by without a gun attack, and the number of displaced people arriving in Kongoussi just keeps going up," the resident said.

Zoura lies in Bam, one of a swathe of provinces in northern Burkina Faso that have been battling with a four-year-old wave of militant violence that came from neighbouring Mali.

The attacks — typically hit-and-run raids on villages, road mines and suicide bombings — have claimed around 600 lives nationally, according to an AFP toll.