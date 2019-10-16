President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Ukraine "will do nothing" in connection with the impeachment probe against Donald Trump over allegations the US president tried to force Kiev to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

"As the president of Ukraine, I won't interfere with events in other countries, unlike some others [who] may try [to]," Zelenskiy told AFP as he met the Ukrainian diaspora in the Latvian capital Riga.

"We, as Ukraine, will do nothing," he said. The leader of the impeachment investigation said on Tuesday that witnesses had provided substantial support for allegations that Trump illegally tried to force Ukraine to investigate Biden.