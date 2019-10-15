Last week the US transferred some of the most high-value Daesh terrorists out of YPG-controlled areas as Turkish operations were set to begin in northeastern Syria.

Hundreds of Daesh militants, however, continued to be held by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

As the YPG terror group has become increasingly desperate to shore up its international support, it has tried to weaponise Daesh detainees by principally threatening their release.

US President Donald Trump used his Twitter account to suggest that the YPG, a former ally of the US in northeastern Syria, may be releasing Daesh fighters to get the US involved in the Syrian quagmire once again.

“Kurds may be releasing some [Daesh fighters] to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly,” said Trump on Twitter.

The YPG has threatened that Turkish actions against the terror group would result in Daesh being empowered. Several authoritarian regimes have used this narrative in the past in the region.

The Assad regime in the past threatened Western powers that if they did not support him, they would ultimately need to deal with extremists forces that later turned into Daesh.