Post-paid mobile phone services were restored in India-administered Kashmir on Monday more than two months after India's government downgraded the region's semi-autonomy and imposed a military and communications lockdown.

Landline phones were restored in the region last month, but the ban on more than 2 million prepaid mobile connections and internet services will continue.

Residents appeared relieved on Monday after facing difficulties during the long communications embargo but the region continues to simmer with anger.

"It is a relief," said Mohammad Akram, a trader. He was, however, quick to add how Kashmiris are expected "to thank the government for giving them basic amenities".

Some said that having no lines of communication for the past two months was akin to "living in the Stone Age".

"Thank you, India. You have finally decided to partially restore our digital rights," said Sameer Ahmad, a college student. "When will you restore our political rights?"

'Illegal annexation'

Authorities fear that rebels and separatists demanding independence from Indian rule will use the internet to provoke protests in the region that could morph into large-scale street demonstrations.

Tensions in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety, have escalated since New Delhi's surprise decision in early August to downgrade the region's semi-autonomy.

India followed the move by sending in tens of thousands of extra troops, detaining thousands of people and blocking cellphone and internet services.