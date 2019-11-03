President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would like the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to visit the White House, and expected the Ukrainian leader to take him up on such an invitation.

"I would certainly say I'd invite him," Trump told reporters outside the White House before departing for New York.

"I would love to have him come to the White House if he'd like to come, and I think he'd like to come," Trump said.

His open invitation to Zelenskiy came amid his ongoing impeachment process that was launched following a phone call he made with the Ukranian president.

What is Trump accused of?