The number of soldiers killed on Friday in a "terrorist attack" on a Mali military post in the northeast of the country has jumped to 53, the government said.

"Following an attack on a FAMA (the Malian armed forces) position in Indelimane, reinforcements have found 54 bodies, one of which was a civilian," the country's communication minister Yaya Sangare said on Twitter.

The attack deals another blow to the West African country's military, which is still reeling from deadly raids in late September that underscored the increasing reach and sophistication of armed groups operating in the region.