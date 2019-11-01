Some European Union countries limited arms exports to Turkey on October 14, as a countermeasure to their NATO ally’s military operation in northern Syria, which aims to remove the presence of the YPG and its ideological and logistical mentor the PKK, a terror group in the eyes of Turkey, US and EU.

Italy, the top arms exporter to Turkey last year, said it would join a ban on selling weapons and ammunition to Ankara following France and Germany.

Turkish authorities fully rejected and condemned the decisions taken by the EU.

The EU nations were however called out by many experts and rights advocates for displaying stark double standards and for not taking similar measures against Saudi Arabia, a country that has been waging a bloody war on Yemen since 2015.

“In the past, there has even been public pressure in several European states to ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia, but governments have tended to resist those pressures,” said Associate Professor Jennifer L. Erickson from Boston College, while speaking to TRT World.

“Combined with the US-Saudi relationship offering veto-power protection from a UN Security Council arms embargo, I am much less surprised at the absence of an EU arms embargo in the Saudi Arabia case,” Erickson added.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes and backing militias in Yemen, driving human suffering on a staggering scale. The Saudi kingdom has faced international criticism for bombing schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of civilians since 2015.

In light of human toll and misery caused by the war in Yemen, European nations have faced criticism for turning a blind eye to Saudi-led coalition's devastating role in protracting the conflict and continuing to arm them.

Germany halted arms sales briefly

Germany reversed its initial ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia in March 2018, resuming them eight months later in November. The German government even ignored the brutal killing of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate on October 2.

According to SIPRI, Germany is one of the world’s five biggest arms exporters but its account equals just 1.8 percent of total arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest importer of arms in global market valued at over $7.76 billion in 2018, according to London-based global information provider IHS Markit.

Saudi human rights violations in Yemen

Yemen's civil war started in 2014 when the Houthis overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab states intervened in March 2015 to push back against the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The fighting has killed more than 94,000 people including over 16,000 in 2019, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, which tracks the war.

One of the worst Saudi attacks on Yemeni civilians happened in August 2018 when an air raid hit a bus driving in a busy market in northern Yemen on August 9, killing at least 51 people, including at least 40 children, and wounding 77.

The human rights group also shared a report saying that every month 37 Yemeni children are killed or injured by ‘foreign bombs’.

The UN calls the situation in Yemen the worst humanitarian crisis in recent history.