Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic broke the law by refusing to take in asylum seekers coming to the European Union during the chaotic summer of 2015, an advisory body to the bloc's highest court said on Thursday.

The case cuts to the heart of the feud over migration that has bitterly divided the EU since a spike in Mediterranean arrivals caught it unprepared in 2015.

The three ex-communist countries on the EU's eastern flank refused to take in any of those refugees and migrants, citing security concerns, and questioned the legal grounds for the EU assigning each country a fixed quota of people to accept.

The matter eventually ended up in court and the Advocate General, which advises the European Court of Justice (ECJ), said on Thursday that EU law must be followed and the bloc's principle of solidarity "necessarily sometimes implies accepting burden-sharing."

The ECJ is not obliged to, but usually does follow the Advocate General's opinions. A ruling in this case is expected early next year. The ECJ can fine member countries that violate EU law.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller, responding to the Advocate General's opinion, said that "ensuring security for our citizens is the most important goal of the government's policies. Out actions were dictated by the interests of Polish citizens and the need for protection against uncontrolled migration."