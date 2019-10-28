WORLD
Jewish groups voice fear over German far-right surge
Led by Bjoern Hoecke, the anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim Alternative for Germany party doubled its score from the previous election in 2014 to 23.4 percent.
Bjoern Hoecke, top co-candiate for Thuringian state elections of the far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany) party, reacts to the first forecasts of the results of the state elections in Thuringia, at the federal state parliamentin Erfurt, eastern Germany on October 27, 2019. / AFP
October 28, 2019

Jewish community leaders in Germany voiced fears Monday over a surge in support for the far-right AfD in a regional election Thuringia state, just weeks after an anti-Semitic attack.

Led by one of its most radical figures, Bjoern Hoecke, the anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim Alternative for Germany party doubled its score from the previous election in 2014 to 23.4 percent in the ex-communist region, knocking Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party off second spot.

Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor who heads Munich's Jewish community, said the fact that the party was able to garner such a strong score, shows "something fundamental has gone off the rails in our political system".

She warned that "the erosion of democratic culture is continuing", saying that voters who picked the AfD have "backed a party that has for years prepared the ground for exclusion and violence of the far-right".

Christoph Heubner, deputy president of the International Auschwitz Committee, which represents survivors of the Nazi death camp, also voiced fears over the trend.

"For survivors of German concentration camps, this strong increase in votes for the AfD is a new terrifying sign that raises fear of further consolidation of right-wing extremist trends and attitudes in Germany," he said.

The AfD's strong result came despite widespread criticism after an October 9 attack in the eastern city of Halle, where a suspected neo-Nazi gunman tried and failed to storm a synagogue and then shot dead two people outside.

After the bloody attack, the commissioner for combatting anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, like many other critics, argued that the AfD had trafficked in incendiary anti-Jewish sentiment.

The AfD's local leader in Thuringia, Hoecke, in particular, had been heavily criticised over his radical speeches, and political figures had urged the far-right party's bosses to cut him loose.

The 47-year-old had labelled Berlin's Holocaust memorial a "monument of shame" and called for a "180-degree shift" in Germany's culture of remembrance of the crimes against humanity committed by the Nazi regime.

SOURCE:AFP
