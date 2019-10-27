The shadowy leader of the Daesh terror group who became arguably the world's most wanted man, is dead after being targeted by a US military raid in Syria, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

"Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is dead," Trump announced at the White House, saying the US had "brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice."

As US forces bore down on Baghdadi, he fled into a "dead-end" tunnel with three of his children, Trump said, and detonated a suicide vest. "He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone," Trump said. "He died like a dog, he died like a coward." Baghdadi's identity was positively confirmed by a DNA test conducted onsite, Trump said.

Planning for the operation began two weeks ago, Trump said, after the US gained unspecified intelligence on Baghdadi's whereabouts. Eight military helicopters flew for more than an hour over territory controlled by Russian and Syrian forces, Trump said, before landing under gunfire at the compound.

Trump vividly described the raid and took extensive questions from reporters for more than 45 minutes Sunday. He said US forces breached the walls of the building because the doors were booby-trapped and chased Baghdadi into the tunnel, which partially collapsed after Baghdadi detonated the suicide vest.

Trump said a military dog was injured by the explosive blast. He also revealed that US forces spent roughly two hours on the ground collecting intelligence.

Trump said he watched the operation from the White House Situation room as it played out live "as though you were watching a movie." He suggested he may order the release of the video so that the world knows Baghdadi did not die of a hero and spent his final moments "crying, "whimpering" and "screaming."

Trump said he teased the announcement as soon as American forces landed safely in a third-country.

Regional cooperation

Trump, in his speech, thanked Russia, Turkey and Iraq for their help during the US operation, adding "[Turkey] they knew we were going in...they were terrific, no problem."

A senior Turkish official told the Wall Street Journal that Turkey had information concerning Baghdadi's location in the Idlib village 48 hours before the operation began.