Washington has seemingly shown indifference to its own counter-terrorism procedures when it comes to Turkey’s core security concerns.

In a State Department report released early this month titled Country Reports on Terrorism, the PKK was listed as a terrorist organisation while the group’s Syrian wing, the YPG, was not mentioned at all despite proven links between the two affiliates and a shared organisational structure.

The US report explains in detail how the PKK has committed numerous acts of terrorism against the Turkish state and its citizens for decades but makes no specific link between the Syrian and Turkish branches of the group.

“The PKK continued to conduct terrorist attacks in Turkey and against Turkish interests outside of Turkey,” the report said, listing PKK terror attacks in 2018 across the country.

“The group is located primarily in Turkey and Iraq. Affiliated groups operate in Syria and Iran,” the State Department adds without describing the names of these groups. The PKK’s affiliated groups in Syria operates under the name ‘YPG’.

“Using the expression ‘the PKK affiliated groups in Syria’ instead of mentioning the YPG in name, is an attempt to cover up the unlawful position of the US authorities that do not hide their cooperation with this terrorist organisation,” said a Turkish foreign ministry statement on November 3.

Since 2014, Washington has supported the YPG, giving the group military and diplomatic cover under the front organisation known as the SDF. This group, which is ostensibly marketed as a multiethnic coalition but it is actually dominated by the YPG terrorist group, has been an ally to the US in fighting against Daesh in Syria.

While Turkey has demanded that the US stop its backing of YPG terrorists on the grounds that the group takes its orders from the PKK’s leadership located in northern Iraq’s Qandil mountains, Washington has refused to do so, insisting in the face of established facts that the groups have no connection.