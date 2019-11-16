The United Nations warned on Saturday violence in Bolivia could "spin out of control" following a night of skirmishes between security forces and coca farmers loyal to ousted President Evo Morales that left at least eight dead.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned escalating violence could usurp the democratic process.

"I am concerned that the situation in Bolivia could spin out of control, if the authorities do not handle it ... with full respect for human rights," Bachelet said in a statement.

"Repressive actions by the authorities ... are likely to jeopardise any possible avenue for dialogue," she added.

Justice for victims

Morales resigned under pressure from Bolivia's police and military last Sunday after accusations of vote-rigging tainted his October 20 election victory. He fled to Mexico.

The leftist and charismatic former coca farmer has since called his ouster a "coup" and decried growing allegations of heavy-handed repression by security forces under interim President and former conservative lawmaker Jeanine Anez.

"The coup leaders massacre indigenous and humble people for asking for democracy," Morales said on Twitter late Friday, following reports of mounting deaths.

Anez has blamed Morales for stoking violence from abroad and has said her interim government wishes to hold elections and meet with the opposition to mend fences.

The violence in Bolivia adds to growing unrest in the region, including in neighbouring Chile, where protests over social inequalities boiled over into riots that left at least 20 dead. Ecuador, Venezuela, and Argentina have also seen widespread strikes, protests and riots in recent months.

Cochabamba regional ombudsman Nelson Cox said hospital records in the coca farming region showed the "vast majority" of Frida's deaths and injuries were caused by bullet wounds.

"We are working with the national ombudsman's office to conduct autopsies ... and seek justice for these victims," Cox told Reuters.