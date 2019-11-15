Donald Trump's longtime aide Roger Stone was convicted on Friday of lying to Congress and witness tampering in a bid to spare the president embarrassment over the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stone was arrested in January at his home in Florida on charges brought by then special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation.

A jury of nine women and three men found the 67-year-old guilty on all seven counts arising from his 2017 testimony to lawmakers investigating Kremlin efforts to damage Trump's election rival, Hillary Clinton.

The sixth and final Trump aide to be convicted of charges brought by Mueller, Stone's sentencing has been set for February 6 and he faces up to 20 years in prison.

'Double standard'

The president immediately responded to the verdict on Twitter, suggesting that it was a "double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country."

Stone had argued that the charges against him were politically-motivated but prosecutors demonstrated how he lied and bullied witnesses to protect Trump from embarrassment.

Jurors notably saw texts in which Stone pressured an associate to lie about being an intermediary between him and WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, calling the witness "a rat" and threatening his dog.