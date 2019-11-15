Security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at anti-government protesters in a central Baghdad square on Friday, killing three people, in bloody confrontations that continued despite an influential Shia leader’s call for calm.

Separately, two protesters were killed and 10 people wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in a central square, police and hospital officials said.

They said the blast, which damaged several cars in the area, occurred in Tayaran square, about 500 meters from Tahrir square, the epicenter of anti-government protests in the capital.

Earlier, renewed clashes broke out in Khilani square on Friday afternoon. Soldiers and riot police began firing live rounds and tear gas at hundreds of protesters who removed concrete barriers and streamed into the square.

Iraqi security and medical officials said three protesters were killed and at least 25 others wounded.

Friday’s deaths brought to four the number of protesters killed in the past 24 hours in the square, which has been at the centre of confrontations for days.

Demonstrations have mostly been taking place in Baghdad’s Tahrir and Khilani squares and the predominantly Shia southern provinces, following tough measures by Iraqi security forces to clamp down on protests.

Over 300 deaths

At least 320 people have been killed and thousands have been wounded since the unrest began on October 1, when protesters took to the streets in the tens of thousands outraged by what they said was widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services despite the country’s oil wealth.