WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Africa police remove refugees protesting at UNHCR office
In a long-running sit-in in front of the UN refugee agency offices in Pretoria, asylum-seekers are asking for protection and relocation to a safer country. The sit-in was sparked by a wave of xenophobic violence in September.
South Africa police remove refugees protesting at UNHCR office
Refugees set up camp at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office premises in Pretoria. November 14, 2019. / AFP
November 15, 2019

Police in South Africa are removing about 150 refugees who the United Nations refugee agency says forced their way into its compound while protesting recent anti-immigrant attacks.

On October 8, asylum-seekers started a sit-in in front of the offices of the UN refugee agency in South Africa's Pretoria.

Friday’s action in Pretoria follows a similar one last month in which police arrested and dispersed hundreds of refugees and asylum-seekers, including children, who had camped for weeks outside the UN agency's office in Cape Town.

A similar protest was quashed in Cape Town after demonstrators were forcefully evicted from the building last month.  

The sit-in was sparked by a wave of xenophobic violence in September.   

South Africa is one of the few countries in the world that allows asylum-seekers to work, have access to health care and study while their applications are being processed.

Recommended

That reputation helped attract more than a million asylum-seekers between 2007 and 2015, one of the world's highest, according to the government.

With high hopes to begin with, most have faced a lengthy, confusing and increasingly backlogged process.

The UNHCR has voiced concern about the number of "pending cases".

Human rights lawyer Sharon Elkambaram lamented the lack of "political will" to process applications. 

"The quality of the decision-making is shocking," she added.

South Africa processed more than 630,000 applications over the past decade, less than 10 percent of which were granted refugee status.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise