Venice was inundated by exceptionally high water levels on Friday just days after the lagoon city suffered the worst flood in more than 50 years.

The central Stn Mark's Square was submerged and closed to tourists, while shops and hotels were once more invaded by rising waters bringing fresh misery to the fragile city.

Local authorities said the high tide peaked at 154 cm (5.05 ft), slightly below expectations and significantly lower than the 187 cm level reached on Tuesday – the second highest tide ever recorded in Venice.

But it was still enough to leave 70 percent of the city underwater, fraying the nerves of locals who faced yet another large-scale clean-up operation.

"We have been in this emergency for days and we just can't put up with any more," Venetian resident Nava Naccara said.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more.

State of emergency

The Italian government declared a state of emergency for Venice on Thursday, allocating $22 million (20 million euros) to address the immediate damage.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro predicted on Friday the costs would be vastly higher.