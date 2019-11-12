The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that EU countries must identify products made in Israeli settlements on their labels in a decision welcomed by rights groups but likely to spark anger in Israel.

The European Court of Justice said that "foodstuffs originating in the territories occupied by the State of Israel must bear the indication of their territory of origin".

The Luxembourg-based court said when products come from an Israeli settlement, their labelling must provide an "indication of that provenance" so that consumers can make "informed choices" when they shop.

The EU has consistently spoken out against Israeli settlement expansion, saying it undermines the hopes for a two-state solution by gobbling up lands claimed by the Palestinians.

Israel says the labelling is unfair and discriminatory and says other countries involved in disputes over land are not similarly sanctioned.

The EU wants any product made in the settlements to be easily identifiable to shoppers and insists that they should not carry the generic "made in Israel" tag.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and began settling both areas shortly afterwards. The Palestinians claim both areas as parts of a future state, a position that has global support.

The international community opposes settlement construction and many countries consider them illegal. Their continued growth is seen to undermine the establishment of an independent Palestine alongside Israel.

Today, nearly 700,000 Israelis live in the two areas, almost 10 percent of the country's Jewish population.

The ECJ underlined that settlements "give concrete expression to a policy of population transfer conducted by that state outside its territory, in violation of the rules of general international humanitarian law".

It said any failure to identify the point of origin of produce meant that "consumers have no way of knowing, in the absence of any information capable of enlightening them in that respect, that a foodstuff comes from a locality or a set of localities constituting a settlement established in one of those territories in breach of the rules of international humanitarian law".

Ruling welcomed