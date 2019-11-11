Three simultaneous bombings killed at least six civilians in the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria on Monday, local sources and a Britain-based monitor said.

There was no immediate claim for the bombings, but they occurred shortly after the Daesh group said it was responsible for killing a priest on the same day from the same city.

Firefighters tried to put out the flames caused by the explosions, as rescue workers carried away the victims.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria, said two car bombs and an explosives-rigged motorcycle blew up in a market and near a school in the city.

In Qamishli, an AFP correspondent saw charred cars and smoke rise from the site of the blasts.

More than 20 people were wounded in the simultaneous attacks, said the Britain-based monitor said.

Catholic priest killed