Triple bombing kills at least six civilians in northeastern Syria
More than 20 people wounded as two car bombs and an explosives-rigged motorcycle blow up in a market and near a school in Qamishli city, a Britain-based war monitor says.
Security members and firefighters gather the site of an explosion in Qamishli in the northeastern Hasakah province of Syria, on November 11, 2019. / AFP
November 11, 2019

Three simultaneous bombings killed at least six civilians in the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria on Monday, local sources and a Britain-based monitor said.

There was no immediate claim for the bombings, but they occurred shortly after the Daesh group said it was responsible for killing a priest on the same day from the same city.

Firefighters tried to put out the flames caused by the explosions, as rescue workers carried away the victims.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria, said two car bombs and an explosives-rigged motorcycle blew up in a market and near a school in the city.

In Qamishli, an AFP correspondent saw charred cars and smoke rise from the site of the blasts.

More than 20 people were wounded in the simultaneous attacks, said the Britain-based monitor said.

Catholic priest killed

The blasts come after Daesh claimed to have killed an Armenian Catholic priest from Qamishli.

The Observatory said the priest and his father were killed by gunfire as they made their way to the eastern province of Deir Ezzor to inspect the restoration of a church there.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the killing, saying its fighter shot dead two priests. Daesh-linked Aamaq news agency posted a copy of the priest's identity card with his photo and name on it.

Months of attacks

Northern Syria has been hit by explosions that have killed and wounded scores of people over the past months.

Regime-run news agency SANA, which has reporters in the town, said the explosions were triggered by car bombs. It said two blasts went off in a commercial street while the third exploded near a hotel.

Qamishli doesn't fall under the 32 km-deep, 120 km-long border area designated as a safe zone by Turkey, and no clashes are expected there. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
