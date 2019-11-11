With Spain’s ruling Socialist Party winning the second general election in six months but failing to secure the majority required to form a government, the country continues its political fragmentation.

Spain’s embattled caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, from the Socialist Party, gambled that a second general election in six months could bolster his political position.

In April this year, his party won 123 seats in the 350-seat parliament, this time around not only did his party lose three seats but also 760,000 voters on a reduced voter turnout as election fatigue sets in amongst the electorate.

Sanchez will have a hard time forming a coalition, as he is shy about 55 seats in an even more fractured parliament than in April.

Amidst all this, the far-right party Vox made unprecedented gains, contesting only its second election, its first being in April earlier this year.

Only 11 months ago, the party had no representation either in the parliament or municipalities. Fast forward, and the party in its first general election won 24 seats and has now more than doubled that to 52 seats, becoming the third-largest party in Spain.

Earlier this year when TRT World covered the rise of Vox, experts put it down to the Catalonian drive towards independence.

The far-right party has put the potential breakup of Spain at the heart of its campaign and many voters from the centre-right People’s Party, have abandoned the party in droves voting for Vox.