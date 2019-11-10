Thousands marched through Paris on Sunday in an anti-Islamophobia demonstration that has divided France's political class.

Organisers said they had called the rally in a sign of support two weeks after a man with far-right connections fired shots in a mosque in the southwestern city of Bayonne, wounding two elderly men.

Members of hard-left parties took part in the march – though some others in the centre stayed away saying it threatened France's tradition of secularism, and far-right leader Marine Le Pen said the event had been organised by Islamists.

Crowds walked through the capital waving banners marked with the messages "Stop all racism" and "Islamophobia is not an opinion but a crime" at the event organised by the Collectif Contre l'Islamophobie en France.