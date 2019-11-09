PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria are involved in oil smuggling from the fields they still occupy in the region, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday, adding, Turkey is also keeping an eye on the United States which has made it clear it's interested in Syria's resources.

"We're closely following the statements coming from the US. And they're openly saying they are there for the oil resources. We're talking about a country that doesn't hide the fact they are there for the oil resources," he said during the 24th ministerial meeting of Economic Cooperation Organization [ECO] in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

"Moreover, with the revenues they [US] obtain from oil, we see they support terrorist organisations such as the YPG/PKK," he said.

Cavusoglu said Daesh in the past and now the YPG/PKK are smuggling oil.

"No one else has any right to the natural resources of Syria. Turkey started Operation Peace Spring in Syria to clear out terrorist groups, not for seizing its natural resources as others do," he said.

Cavusoglu also slammed the US for not extraditing chief of FETO, Fetullah Gulen, who masterminded the defeated coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more.