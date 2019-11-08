WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mauritius elects incumbent PM for five-year term
PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth's Militant Socialist Movement wins 35 of the 62 seats up for grabs while its rivals, the Labour Party and the Mauritian Militant Movement, bag 15 and 10 seats respectively, the election commission says.
Mauritius elects incumbent PM for five-year term
Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth of Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) party reacts to supporters during a rally allied with the Liberation Movement (ML) party for the general election in Vacoas, Mauritius. November 3, 2019. / AFP
November 8, 2019

Mauritius' ruling Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) has won more than half of parliamentary seats, securing incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth a five-year term, interim election results showed on Friday.

Thursday's vote was dominated by calls for a fairer distribution of wealth on the prosperous Indian Ocean island of 1.3 million people which touts itself as a bridge between Africa and Asia and has a flourishing financial sector.

MSM won 35 of the 62 seats up for grabs while its rivals, the Labour Party and the Mauritian Militant Movement (MMM), garnered 15 and 10 seats respectively, the election commission said.

Two seats on the island of Rodrigues were won by the Organisation of the People of Rodrigues (OPR) party.

Jugnauth, 57, became prime minister in 2017 when his father stepped down from the post, and has already introduced a minimum wage to try and improve wealth distribution.

Campaigns

The three parties campaigned on further strengthening the welfare state and improving equality in one of Africa's most stable and wealthy nations.

Recommended

Final results were expected later on Friday evening, Electoral Commissioner Irfan Rahman said.

Some 723,660 voters, 76.84 percent of those eligible, turned out for the ballot, officials said.

The turnout was 2 percent higher than the last election.

Growing economy 

Mauritius expects its economy, which is dependent on tourism and financial services, to expand by 4.1 percent next year, up from a forecast 3.8 percent this year. Analysts expect economic diversification to proceed regardless of who wins the election.

The challenger parties, arguing that the Jugnauth family' s rule has been marked by nepotism and corruption, had appealed to voters to choose change.

Foreign direct investment in Mauritius totalled $295 million (10.68 billion rupees) in the first six months of 2019, according to official figures.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas