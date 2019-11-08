The day after the second Israeli elections, I spoke to a firm opponent of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s policies, whom he once described as a “weak puppet”. He forcefully stated, “Abbas has defeated Israel!” I quizzically inquired: “How?”

We’ll get to his answer later on, but it sums up the entire crisis Israel facing now.

Nearly eight months have passed since the first Knesset elections this year, leading to roughly $500 million in estimated losses. To grasp how complicated and critical the present situation is for Israel, we need to look to Jared Kushner’s public appeal to Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz to form a unity government.

It’s hard to imagine the Trump administration wanting anyone besides Benjamin Netanyahu, who they agree with on almost everything. But if they desired a unity government, why did they go public instead of saying it directly to their trusted ally?

The answer lies in the shadow of uncertainty looming over Israeli politics. Netanyahu failed to form a government—or in the words of Yair Lapid, he did not even try—giving the mandate back to the president, which was then given to Gantz, who finally sat with Netanyahu for negotiations which have yielded nothing.

Can Gantz succeed where Netanyahu failed?

The short answer: quite unlikely, but there is a slight possibility.

The long answer? When Netanyahu had the mandate and offered a unity government, Gantz automatically declined the offer claiming that he would not form a government with someone facing indictment over corruption. But, Gantz is now taking the initiative to invite Netanyahu to talks for a unity government, which Netanyahu immediately accepted. So what’s changed?

Netanyahu’s primary concern is avoiding indictment, which he can manage if he remains the sitting prime minister, while Gantz is concerned about the unity of the Blue and White party; a heterogeneous party brought together by an anti-Netanyahu and anti-ultraorthodox agenda.

Both tried to break the other’s alliance, but both seemed unbreakable. Gantz offered a rotational premiership, with Netanyahu second to him, but Netanyahu refused this during talks that Gantz described as “businesslike”.

On the other hand, kingmaker Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beiteinu faces some sort of identity crisis. On the one hand, his championing of secular values makes it clear he would never join hands with Netanyahu so long as he is allied with Orthodox parties (and also in case he is officially indicted).

On the flip-side, his explicit right-wing anti-Arab sentiments ensure he would never enter a coalition with Arabs; specifically, the Arab Joint List who endorsed Gantz to bring down Netanyahu. For Lieberman, the ultra-orthodox are rivals, but the Arabs are the enemy. So does that mean that a third election is inevitable?

My answer: No, but also yes.

Civil-Cold-War: stuck until further notice?

To solve the no-but-yes riddle, we need to examine the root of this whole crisis, which is, the absence of an external enemy to focus on which shifts focus on the inevitable: Israel's deeply divided society.

Israel was made up of Jewish communities migrating from around 45 countries all over the world. They each had their own cultures, values and worldviews. It is, today, highly-polarised and can be argued is an artificially constructed society.

The most influential and decisive of Israel’s founders came from the left, forcing right-wing actors to stomach what they would ordinarily never accept if they had free rein. The left that founded Israel believed Israel should, and has no choice, but to be a part of the West. Accordingly, it should adopt its values of democracy and human rights, or else the West will disown her, leaving her to her own devices.