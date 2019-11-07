Revenues from northeastern Syria's oil fields will be directed to the YPG/PKK-led SDF, the US said on Thursday.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters that proceeds from the oil sales are "not going to the US."

"This is going to the SDF,” he said during a news conference in which he maintained US support for its main partner in Syria.

The oil fields have been at the centre of attention following US President Donald Trump's withdrawal of American forces from northeastern Syria. Trump has since backpedalled on the full withdrawal he announced, acknowledging some troops will stay in the region "to secure the oil."

The US has deployed mechanised forces to accomplish the task, but the mission has raised thorny legal questions over what authority Trump has to direct the mission, and what its ultimate aim is.

The Pentagon maintains the effort is focused squarely on denying the Daesh terror group from accessing the revenues it once used to help it sprawl across and cement its grip on the region.