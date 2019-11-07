WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK police identify all 39 Vietnamese victims found in truck
The victims were found dead in the back of a truck in England on October 23 and multiple suspects were arrested in the UK and Vietnam.
UK police identify all 39 Vietnamese victims found in truck
Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Ngo Toan Thang speaks to media in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Thang said Vietnamese and British authorities are working together to "soon" confirm the names of the victims found dead in a truck container in southern England. / AP
November 7, 2019

UK police say they have formally identified the 39 people found dead in a container truck in southeastern England and notified their families in the apparent people-smuggling tragedy.

The authorities said on Thursday they've been working with Vietnamese police and the coroner to identify the bodies that were found October 23 in the back of a truck in an industrial park in the English town of Grays.

"This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work with our Vietnamese Police colleagues to support the families of those victims," Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith. "It is only right that we provide an opportunity for family members to take in the news confirming the death of their loved ones before releasing any further information."

Police last week said all of the victims were Vietnamese citizens. DNA samples were taken from families in Vietnam who suspected their missing relatives may have been on that truck.

Recommended

British police have charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson from Northern Ireland with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. They say he drove the cab of the truck to the English port of Purfleet, where it picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Three other people have been released on bail pending further investigation in the case.

In Ireland, a 22-year-old man was arrested on a British warrant. Essex Police said they have started extradition proceedings to bring him to the UK to face charges of manslaughter in the case.

Several other suspects have been arrested in Vietnam.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France