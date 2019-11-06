WORLD
Turkey captured dead Daesh leader Baghdadi's wife – Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the capture of the Daesh terrorist leader's wife while speaking to a group of students in Ankara.
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the ceremony marking 70th anniversary of foundation of Ankara University’s Theology Faculty at the Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in Ankara, Turkey on November 6, 2019. / AA
November 6, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey captured one wife of slain Daesh group leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi. 

Erdogan's announcement came more than a week after the former Daesh leader killed himself during a raid by US special forces.

"The US said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this," Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University. 

"But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn't make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria."

Erdogan described a terrorist as a person who sheds the blood of innocent people without blinking eyes for own perverted goal.

A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi's sister, her husband and daughter. 

The Daesh leader was killed in a US special forces raid in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, just across the border from Turkey.

Turkey's Communication Director stressed that dark propaganda against Turkey has been circulating in the world "to raise doubts about our resolve against Daesh."

Since Turkey recognised Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to these attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, killing at least 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.

TRT World speaks to analyst Yusuf Erim.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
