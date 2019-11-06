Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey captured one wife of slain Daesh group leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

Erdogan's announcement came more than a week after the former Daesh leader killed himself during a raid by US special forces.

"The US said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this," Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University.

"But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn't make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria."

Erdogan described a terrorist as a person who sheds the blood of innocent people without blinking eyes for own perverted goal.

A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi's sister, her husband and daughter.

The Daesh leader was killed in a US special forces raid in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, just across the border from Turkey.