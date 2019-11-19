WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt targets relatives of dissidents living abroad - Human Rights Watch
The rights group says the operation targeting relatives of dissidents living abroad appears "to be widespread, organised, and increasing" and that security forces did not show any arrest or search warrants.
Egypt targets relatives of dissidents living abroad - Human Rights Watch
Under Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi's watch, there has been a crackdown on dissent, rights groups say. / Reuters
November 19, 2019

An international rights group says Egyptian authorities have arrested, raided houses and imposed travel bans against dozens of relatives of dissidents who live abroad, apparently in reprisal for their activism.

Human Rights Watch says on Tuesday it has since 2016 documented 28 cases which include Muslim Brotherhood leader Haytham Abu Khalil and Mohammed Ali, a self-exiled contractor who raised corruption claims against President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

The cases also include well-known activist Wael Ghonim whose brother, Hazem, was arrested in September after Wael posted videos on Facebook criticising Egyptian security agencies.

Ghonim told the rights group that security forces ransacked his home, taking $28,000 in cash, his family's passports and mobile phones. 

"Authorities banned from traveling or confiscated the passports of 20 relatives of 8 dissidents", the report said. 

Recommended

Joe Stork, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at HRW, says Egyptian authorities have been “punishing families of opponents abroad” to stifle dissent.

HRW says that in 13 cases, relatives were accused of joining "terrorist" groups and disseminating "false news."

The rights group says the operation appears "to be widespread, organised, and increasing" and that security forces did not show any arrest or search warrants. 

Sisi, first elected in 2014 after, while army chief, leading the 2013 overthrow of President Mohamed Morsi, has overseen a crackdown on dissent ranging from liberal to conservative groups - the most severe in recent memory, rights groups say.

Read the full report here

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise