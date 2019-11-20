There were attacks on the credibility of a witness in uniform and hand-wringing by another witness on all that he knows now that he says he didn’t know then.

Vice President Mike Pence was name-dropped during testimony and expressions of concern about the July phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s leader was raised.

The third day of impeachment hearings was the longest yet, bringing to the forefront four witnesses in two separate hearings. All were steeped in national security and foreign affairs.

The proceedings featured testimony from former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, former National Security Council aide Tim Morrison and Vice President Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams.

TRT World'sJon Brain reports.

Republicans consistently criticise the House impeachment inquiry by saying witnesses didn’t have firsthand knowledge of Trump’s role in trying to persuade Ukraine to investigate a chief political rival.

On Day 3 of the proceedings, that posture became more difficult to maintain.

The two witnesses in Tuesday morning’s hearing each listened to the July 25 phone call in which Trump prodded his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democrat Joe Biden.

Jennifer Williams, an adviser to Pence, said she considered the call “unusual” since it “involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter.”

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who arrived for the hearing in military uniform adorned with medals, went even further. He considered it “improper,” and, acting out of “duty.”

For his part, Tim Morrison, who recently left his National Security Council post, said he did not believe that anything illegal occurred on the call but was worried about the political ramifications if the contents leaked.

Attacks on Vindman

Republicans frequently attacked Vindman’s credibility, even lacing an occasional nicety with a not-so-veiled barb.

Republican Representative Chris Stewart called Vindman’s uniform a good reminder of his military service but also questioned why Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient, felt it necessary to wear it rather than a suit to the hearing.

He wanted to know, too, if Vindman always insisted on being referred to by military rank rather than “Mr.” as he did in an exchange earlier with Representative Devin Nunes, the committee’s top Republican. In that moment, he corrected Nunes and asked to be called “Lt. Col. Vindman, please.”

The committee attacks mirrored the combative approach of the White House, which used its official Twitter account to retweet attacks on Vindman, who continues to work at the White House.

Some attacks, including from the White House’s director of social media, sought to imply that Vindman, a naturalised American citizen who was a toddler when his family fled Ukraine, may have dual loyalties.

In hindsight

There’s a lot that Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, contends he didn’t know at the time.